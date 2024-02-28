Sign up
Previous
Photo 1154
Merganser in b&w
A Common Merganser steaming across the water. For Flash of Red - contrast
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1426
photos
152
followers
110
following
316% complete
View this month »
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1148
272
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Views
5
Comments
1
365
DMC-G85
27th February 2024 8:53am
contrast
,
duck
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
merganser
,
common-merganser
,
for2024
Very nice contrast and I like the movement on the water.
February 29th, 2024
