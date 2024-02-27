Previous
Your stool awaits by ljmanning
Photo 1153

Your stool awaits

Not too busy in the coffee shop this morning.
For Flash of Red - contrast
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

Corinne C ace
Great image with neat shadows
February 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and shadow!
February 28th, 2024  
KWind ace
Those windows are so clean!! Lovely light.
February 28th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Super lines
February 28th, 2024  
