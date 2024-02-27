Sign up
Previous
Photo 1153
Your stool awaits
Not too busy in the coffee shop this morning.
For Flash of Red - contrast
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
4
3
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1425
photos
152
followers
110
following
315% complete
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1147
1148
272
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th February 2024 9:03am
window
,
cafe
,
contrast
,
stools
,
coffee-shop
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Great image with neat shadows
February 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and shadow!
February 28th, 2024
KWind
ace
Those windows are so clean!! Lovely light.
February 28th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Super lines
February 28th, 2024
