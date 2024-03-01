Sign up
Photo 1156
Ice Blue
Apparently I am craving colour after Flash of Red February!
Ice and ripples on the mill pond. Colour is not enhanced - it was just the position of the sun and the quality of the light.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1429
photos
152
followers
110
following
316% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th February 2024 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
blue
,
winter
,
pond
,
eotb-153
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous blue.
March 1st, 2024
Jessica Eby
Beautiful! Are you doing the rainbow thing this month, or was the lovely blue just a coincidental find today?
March 1st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous shade of blue.
March 1st, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the blues!
March 1st, 2024
