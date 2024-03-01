Previous
Ice Blue by ljmanning
Photo 1156

Ice Blue

Apparently I am craving colour after Flash of Red February!
Ice and ripples on the mill pond. Colour is not enhanced - it was just the position of the sun and the quality of the light.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Susan Wakely
A fabulous blue.
March 1st, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Beautiful! Are you doing the rainbow thing this month, or was the lovely blue just a coincidental find today?
March 1st, 2024  
Bucktree
Gorgeous shade of blue.
March 1st, 2024  
Mallory
Love the blues!
March 1st, 2024  
