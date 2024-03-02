Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1157
What are you looking at?
This female Purple Finch did not appreciate having her meal interrupted by a lurking photographer.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1430
photos
152
followers
110
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Latest from all albums
1151
1152
1153
1154
273
1155
1156
1157
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st March 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
purple-finch
,
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
She sure noticed you! Lovely closeup capture.
March 3rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the inquisitive look. Looks like the meal won, it didn’t fly off.
March 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close