Previous
What are you looking at? by ljmanning
Photo 1157

What are you looking at?

This female Purple Finch did not appreciate having her meal interrupted by a lurking photographer.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
She sure noticed you! Lovely closeup capture.
March 3rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Love the inquisitive look. Looks like the meal won, it didn’t fly off.
March 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise