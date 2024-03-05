Sign up
Photo 1160
Flying V
These are not geese. I was out with the dog today when I heard the oddest noise. Then these two groups of birds came into view. They are Sandhill Cranes, returning from the south. They are really early, but our weather has been crazy.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th March 2024 12:31pm
sky
,
birds
,
flying
,
cranes
,
sandhill-cranes
