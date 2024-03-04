Previous
Rattle pods by ljmanning
Rattle pods

Seed pods on a Black Locust tree in the late afternoon sun. Although they are part of the pea family, the seeds and bark are toxic. Not for snacking!
4th March 2024

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Beautiful textures! I wish I could get a black locust tree to grow in my yard. The blooms are beautiful.
March 5th, 2024  
Milanie ace
How pretty they are in the sun.
March 5th, 2024  
