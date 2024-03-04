Sign up
Photo 1159
Rattle pods
Seed pods on a Black Locust tree in the late afternoon sun. Although they are part of the pea family, the seeds and bark are toxic. Not for snacking!
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1432
photos
152
followers
110
following
317% complete
Tags
tree
,
seeds
,
pod
,
locust
Mags
ace
Beautiful textures! I wish I could get a black locust tree to grow in my yard. The blooms are beautiful.
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
How pretty they are in the sun.
March 5th, 2024
