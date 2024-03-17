Bits and Bobbins

Previous
When the day is grey and windy we make do with what we have.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Joanne Diochon ace
I love what you have done with this, all the colours of thread and the way you have edited it.
March 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done making do! It's a lovely work of art.
March 18th, 2024  
