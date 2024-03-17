Sign up
Photo 1172
Bits and Bobbins
When the day is grey and windy we make do with what we have.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1445
photos
156
followers
110
following
321% complete
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
17th March 2024 7:07am
Tags
sewing
,
thread
,
bobbins
,
prisma
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love what you have done with this, all the colours of thread and the way you have edited it.
March 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done making do! It's a lovely work of art.
March 18th, 2024
