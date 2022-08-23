Previous
Next
At last, a Monarch! by ljmanning
168 / 365

At last, a Monarch!

There have been far fewer Monarchs around this year than in the past. But today our Butterfly Bush was living up to its name, and I was able to get a shot of this little beauty.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
It really makes my day when I see one in the yard. Good shot.
August 24th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
August 24th, 2022  
GaryW
So gorgeous against that background!
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise