Previous
229 / 365
A little more of the Foster Memorial
Some details from the Foster mausoleum that I posted yesterday.
Those interested can find some additional info here
http://www.thomasfostermemorial.com/.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1181
photos
150
followers
131
following
62% complete
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
948
949
227
950
228
951
952
229
Tags
memorial
,
mausoleum
,
thomas-foster
LManning (Laura)
ace
@bkbinthecity
some additional pics for you!
August 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
They are lovely captures.
August 11th, 2023
