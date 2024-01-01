Previous
Aglow by ljmanning
259 / 365

Aglow

Taken very early this morning, just before we went to bed. We left the Christmas lights on and these ones got buried.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Corinne C ace
A warm abstract (despite the snow)
January 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
This gives new meaning to a light under a bushel. =) Lovely!
January 2nd, 2024  
