Happy 4th of July! by louannwarren
Photo 2498

Happy 4th of July!

The little boy lower left was waiting for his mother to bring him some dinner. She was visiting with friends and his patience was wearing thin!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Lou Ann

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage.
July 4th, 2024  
Ingrid
Happy 4th of July! Lovely collage!
July 5th, 2024  
