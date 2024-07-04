Sign up
Photo 2498
Happy 4th of July!
The little boy lower left was waiting for his mother to bring him some dinner. She was visiting with friends and his patience was wearing thin!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage.
July 4th, 2024
Ingrid
Happy 4th of July! Lovely collage!
July 5th, 2024
