Album Cover Challenge #112: 47 Commando - There is no reason

For Album Cover Challenge, round 112. Details on the challenge here:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42902/join-in-the-fun-album-cover-challenge-112-begins-today



My band name is from 47 Commando:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/47_Commando_(Raiding_Group)_Royal_Marines



My album name is from a John Cage quote: The first question I ask myself when something doesn't seem to be beautiful is why do I think it's not beautiful. And very shortly you discover that there is no reason."

http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/32437.html



