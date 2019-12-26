Previous
Next
Album Cover Challenge #112: 47 Commando - There is no reason by lsquared
Photo 1412

Album Cover Challenge #112: 47 Commando - There is no reason

For Album Cover Challenge, round 112. Details on the challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42902/join-in-the-fun-album-cover-challenge-112-begins-today

My band name is from 47 Commando:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/47_Commando_(Raiding_Group)_Royal_Marines

My album name is from a John Cage quote: The first question I ask myself when something doesn't seem to be beautiful is why do I think it's not beautiful. And very shortly you discover that there is no reason."
http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/32437.html

26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” – Ansel Adams Into my 5th year here, and still...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise