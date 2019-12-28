Sign up
Photo 1413
Face Of An Angel
Thanks to
@thedarkroom
for the (open) invitation to come play along with this week's theme MACRO ORNAMENT. I figured to give it a shot!
https://365project.org/discuss/general/42967/come-play-in-thedarkroom-with-a-macro-ornament#post-reply
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” – Ansel Adams Into my 5th year here, and still...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th December 2019 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
darkroom-macroornament
