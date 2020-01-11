Previous
Looking back - January 2019 by lsquared
Photo 1424

Looking back - January 2019

As we're almost 1/2 way through January 2020, so I decided to look back at 2019, and see if there were any overlooked gems. Or, if not gems, perhaps some "almost" photos.

So here you go: This was shot January 27th, 2019. The Mississippi River, Old Chain of Rocks bridge and new Chain of Rocks Bridge. But not processed until this morning. Best-on-Black!!

Note that the "new" bridge was opened in 1966, they're talking about replacing it in the next few years...

Here's two others from the same session that I posed at the time:
https://365project.org/lsquared/365/2019-01-27
https://365project.org/lsquared/misc/2019-01-27
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
“Sometimes I do get to places just when God’s ready to have somebody click the shutter.” – Ansel Adams Into my 6th years here (I started...
