Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1428
Square Peg
Not much fancy about this old building... Pretty sure it is *or was) a grain tower. Maybe?
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2053
photos
97
followers
72
following
391% complete
View this month »
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Latest from all albums
1424
1425
44
308
1426
309
1427
1428
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
15th January 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2020-w3
jackie edwards
ace
Quite an unusual structure. Never seen one like it.
January 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close