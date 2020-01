Green Caffeine

Some people like coffee. Some people like tea.



I prefer Mountain Dew as my caffeine delivery system. A bad habit I picked up in high school, a frightfully long time ago. I did switch to the "diet" version 10-15 years ago, so I suppose that's something...



Of course, Mountain Dew includes "Concentrated Orange Juice" as its #2 ingredient, so it must be healthy... right?



For week 4 of the 52 week challenge, this week's theme is "The colour GREEN"