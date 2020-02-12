Previous
Photo 1448

Moment #3382

We're about 1/2 way through Astronomical winter... But only 2 weeks until the end of meteorological winter.

All I know is that it is still dark when I leave work.

But the days are getting longer now, it won't be long.
Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
