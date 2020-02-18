Paper Trail

The theme for the most recent Minimalist Challenge was "Paper". I actually tried a couple of things, but nothing worked (IMHO). This concept was considered, but I decided it didn't fit "Minimalist".



Anyway... The theme for this week's Flash-Of-Red has been "Still Life". A hard one for me... But I decided to try this. I'm not going to call it recycle, because I didn't actually take the shot until after minimalist-paper was done.



Not a traditional still-life, but it is a reflection on my work environment. I think it qualifies, using this description (from wikipedia): depicting mostly inanimate subject matter, typically commonplace objects which are either natural (food, flowers, dead animals, plants, rocks, shells, etc.) or man-made (drinking glasses, books, vases, jewelry, coins, pipes, etc.).



And lastly, this one has languished on my "to do" list for a few days. I'm back posting it to the day it was taken.