Paper Trail by lsquared
Photo 1454

Paper Trail

The theme for the most recent Minimalist Challenge was "Paper". I actually tried a couple of things, but nothing worked (IMHO). This concept was considered, but I decided it didn't fit "Minimalist".

Anyway... The theme for this week's Flash-Of-Red has been "Still Life". A hard one for me... But I decided to try this. I'm not going to call it recycle, because I didn't actually take the shot until after minimalist-paper was done.

Not a traditional still-life, but it is a reflection on my work environment. I think it qualifies, using this description (from wikipedia): depicting mostly inanimate subject matter, typically commonplace objects which are either natural (food, flowers, dead animals, plants, rocks, shells, etc.) or man-made (drinking glasses, books, vases, jewelry, coins, pipes, etc.).

And lastly, this one has languished on my "to do" list for a few days. I'm back posting it to the day it was taken.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
