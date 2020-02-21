Sign up
Photo 1455
Aligned
I thought the lines and patterns were interesting here... A glimpse of my everyday, whenever I cross my legs.
Yes, it is my sock clad lower leg. But knowing that doesn't really improve the image, IMHO.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
21st February 2020 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-socks
,
for2020
,
abstract-30
