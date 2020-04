30-shots2020 - 10 of 30

Caught this squirrel just hanging out on the oak tree. I had scared it from the bird feeder and it was waiting for me to leave. Funny how he (or she?) had his front legs tucked under him.



challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject...". - We're 1/3 of the way through the month, still plugging.