Photo 1501
30-shots2020 - 14 of 30
Some sort of moss, growing at the base of my Oak tree. My ap says the order is Hypnales.
It is fascinating that this tree has it's pwn little world. Birds, squirrels,mosses, violets...
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
14th April 2020 12:36pm
Tags
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020lpl
