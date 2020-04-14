Previous
30-shots2020 - 14 of 30
Photo 1501

30-shots2020 - 14 of 30

Some sort of moss, growing at the base of my Oak tree. My ap says the order is Hypnales.

It is fascinating that this tree has it's pwn little world. Birds, squirrels,mosses, violets...
14th April 2020

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
