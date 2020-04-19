Previous
30-shots2020 - 19 of 30
Photo 1506

30-shots2020 - 19 of 30

Oak bark....


challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject..."
19th April 2020

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
412% complete

KV ace
Great texture and excellent use of DOF. Fav
April 19th, 2020  
