30-shots2020 - 23 of 30

Oak pollen. This is actually from a spring that was on the ground. The squirrels are making a nest, and they're very sloppy builders. They seem to drop as much as they get in the nest.



challenge: " pick a subject, any subject, so long as it is something you will have access to every day during the month of April... and every day, think of a new and different way to take a picture of that subject..."