Who Am I? by lsquared
Photo 1519

Who Am I?

Anybody out there good at bird ID? My phone ap was able to drill down more than Genus Buteo...
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Red Tailed Hawk I would think.
May 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
