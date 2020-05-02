Sign up
Photo 1519
Who Am I?
Anybody out there good at bird ID? My phone ap was able to drill down more than Genus Buteo...
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2181
photos
97
followers
73
following
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
buteo
Joan Robillard
ace
Red Tailed Hawk I would think.
May 3rd, 2020
