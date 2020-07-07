Previous
Purple Coneflower by lsquared
Photo 1566

Purple Coneflower

Straight from Camera (iPhone), nothing fancy.

Met my daughter and the grandkids at a local park for lunch, then a bit of a walk with my granddaughter. We had to stop along the way to admire the various bits of nature.

7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
