Previous
Next
Photo 1628
Rocky Mountain High - nf-sooc-2020
Just off I-70, not far west of Denver.
For song title challenge, from the classic John Denver song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOB4VdlkzO4&feature=share
Also for nifty-fifty, Straight Out Of Camera
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th September 2020 11:24am
Tags
songtitle-66
,
nf-sooc-2020
Diana
ace
Great shot and song!
September 20th, 2020
