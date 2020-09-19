Previous
Rocky Mountain High - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Photo 1628

Rocky Mountain High - nf-sooc-2020

Just off I-70, not far west of Denver.

For song title challenge, from the classic John Denver song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOB4VdlkzO4&feature=share

Also for nifty-fifty, Straight Out Of Camera
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Diana ace
Great shot and song!
September 20th, 2020  
