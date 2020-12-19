Previous
Next
Illinois by lsquared
Photo 1694

Illinois

Most people presume Chicago when they here of Illinois. And that's understandable, since about 85% of the state population is in the Chicago metro area. But we're about 250 miles from Chicago, and most of those miles look more like this!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise