Not Even The Trees by lsquared
Photo 1799

Not Even The Trees

"Alone as I sit and watch the trees
Won't you tell me if I scream
Will they bend down and listen to me" - Hootie & The Blowfish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKeyCgKjhn4

Panorama, 3 images combined.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details

