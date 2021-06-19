Sign up
Not Even The Trees
"Alone as I sit and watch the trees
Won't you tell me if I scream
Will they bend down and listen to me" - Hootie & The Blowfish
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKeyCgKjhn4
Panorama, 3 images combined.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Tags
bw-63
,
songtitle-75
