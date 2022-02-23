Previous
Royal Crown Soda by lsquared
Photo 1928

Royal Crown Soda

Commemorative bottle from 1974, still sealed. Don’t expect the soda would still be good!
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Larry L

Walks @ 7
Cool detail and brings back many memories
February 26th, 2022  
Diane
Neat photo! Nice detail.
February 26th, 2022  
