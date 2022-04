Well, best intentions and all, but I missed the start of northy's One Subject April. But only by 1 day. I'll make that up, for sure.I've decided to do a topic of "In My Yard". A little broader than last year's "Oak Tree", but should give bit more leeway. Just a home in USA suburbia, a bit outside a mid-major city(as in Top 25 metro area population, but not Top 15...Gutters... they seem to collect leaves, no matter the season, no matter how often they're cleaned.Challenge explained: