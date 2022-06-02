Previous
What's Up Doc? by lsquared
Photo 1995

What's Up Doc?

We haven't had rabbits in the yard for ages, but both our dogs passed away this year, so now we have rabbits. Nothing against rabbits, but I'd rather still have the dogs!

2nd June 2022

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

