Photo 2017
What Would You Do? #213
My entry into the 213th edition of the What Would You Do challenge.
Explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46794/wwyd-what-would-you-do?-challenge-213-starts-today
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
552% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Tags
wwyd213
GaryW
I like the definition in the clouds.
July 12th, 2022
