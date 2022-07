Analog

Over the past month or so, I've shot a roll of Tri-X (black and white) on my 1980's vintage Nikon FM-2. I just received the digital files this evening. Clearly, I'm out of practice in the old ways, quite a few misses in exposure and focus. But there will be a few keepers. I quite like this one. Only slight post-processing, a tweak of levels and a minor crop.



I'll probably shot some more, but most likely color. It was a little hard to find a place to devellop B&W.