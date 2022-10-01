Previous
Next
Lines and Shadows by lsquared
Photo 2050

Lines and Shadows

Architectural detail, Frank Lloyd Wright Dana-Thomas House, Springfield, Illinois, USA
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Love this shot! Very effective to show this detail of the architecture.
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise