Photo 2050
Lines and Shadows
Architectural detail, Frank Lloyd Wright Dana-Thomas House, Springfield, Illinois, USA
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
abstract-67
Diane
ace
Love this shot! Very effective to show this detail of the architecture.
October 2nd, 2022
