Previous
Next
Leaves, stream by lsquared
Photo 2057

Leaves, stream

Not much left of fall colors...
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Looks about the same here after the storm last night. Nice job of composing this.
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise