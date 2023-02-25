Previous
Wetlands by lsquared
Photo 2105

Wetlands

Just a quiet little spot. Which happens to be wedged between the hotel where I was recently staying and the interstate highway. But pretend that you’re viewing it from a trail in a huge national park….
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
