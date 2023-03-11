Previous
Out Of Order by lsquared
Out Of Order

So, about a week ago, my brother text: "In your cast array of photos do you have a revolving door picture I could license?"

Not surprisingly, the answer was No. But an assignment!

This is my favorite from the resulting search, he used a different one for his "album cover" on Soundcloud (Check out "Savory Flakes").
Larry L

"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
