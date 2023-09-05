Previous
St. Mary’s Of The Mount NF-SOOC by lsquared
Photo 2217

St. Mary’s Of The Mount NF-SOOC

For the nifty-fifty straight out of camera event.

Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Larry L

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2023  
GaryW
Very stately building.
September 5th, 2023  
