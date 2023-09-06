Previous
Greenbrier River NF-SOOC by lsquared
Photo 2218

Greenbrier River NF-SOOC

Alderson, WV, USA. For the nifty-50 straight-out-of-camera event, Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023

This was shot w/ in camera b&w film emulation. Focal length is 49mm full frame equivalent, as close as I can get with my zoom and crop sensor.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Julie ace
Nice lines and reflections. Pretty!
September 6th, 2023  
