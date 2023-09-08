Sign up
Photo 2220
In The Woods. NF-SOOC
Crystal Springs Recreation Area, Wytheville, VA.
Best on Black
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w
Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
