Photo 2221
Blue Ridge Farm. NF-SOOC
taken along the Blue Ridge Parkway, not far from Fancy Gap, VA
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w
Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
