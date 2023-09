Door, Flag. NF-SOOC

Interesting that 6 of my first 10 photos for nf-Sooc-2023 are portrait orientation. It wasn’t planned that way, but that’s how it has worked out.For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&wDetails here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023