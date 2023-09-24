Previous
R115. NF-SOOC by lsquared
Photo 2235

R115. NF-SOOC

An homage, of sorts, in the spirit of NF-SOOC. Not too long after I got my first SLR, back when I was learning how to “see”, the family took a cross country trip, and I ended up taking a bunch of photos from the car window. Almost all of them were terrible, but I did learn some things. Riding in the car today, I decided to try a few shots. I rather like this one, ina weird sort of way…

For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w

Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
It reminds me of some of the shots I took with my first camera, a Brownie. When we're not doing SOOC, we edit out the rear view mirror, etc so this is more what we see.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise