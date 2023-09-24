R115. NF-SOOC

An homage, of sorts, in the spirit of NF-SOOC. Not too long after I got my first SLR, back when I was learning how to “see”, the family took a cross country trip, and I ended up taking a bunch of photos from the car window. Almost all of them were terrible, but I did learn some things. Riding in the car today, I decided to try a few shots. I rather like this one, ina weird sort of way…
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w