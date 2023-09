The Beach Is A Place…. NF-SOOC

“the beach is a place where a man can feel, he’s the only soul in the world that’s real” - The Who, Bellboy (from the album Quadrophenia).For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&wDetails here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023