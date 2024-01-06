Previous
New by lsquared
Photo 2281

New

First (accumulating) snow of the season and first snow of the New Year. I love the new look of the world with the first snow.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise