Carrie and the Devil’s Hairpin by lsquared
Photo 2337

Carrie and the Devil’s Hairpin

Just a slice of life observation at a local cafe. For reasons beyond my understanding, people stick marked-up dollar bills amongst the various wall decorations. I guess it is a thing.

Anyway, this appealed to me. The Devil’s Hairpin was a 1957 movie, this was a framed poster. I don’t know Carrie (or THIS Carrie), but she apparently rates 2x hearts!
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
