Photo 2337
Carrie and the Devil’s Hairpin
Just a slice of life observation at a local cafe. For reasons beyond my understanding, people stick marked-up dollar bills amongst the various wall decorations. I guess it is a thing.
Anyway, this appealed to me. The Devil’s Hairpin was a 1957 movie, this was a framed poster. I don’t know Carrie (or THIS Carrie), but she apparently rates 2x hearts!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th March 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
