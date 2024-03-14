Sign up
Previous
Photo 2343
Spring is Sprung!
Yep, the first dandelion of the season. There were 3 along the side of the driveway today. I guess we’re official.
Of course I also saw a yellow butterfly flitting about the backyard, and even a bumblebee. Guess we need to start thinking about gardening…
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3324
photos
98
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th March 2024 1:33pm
Rob Z
ace
Love their flash of colour...
March 14th, 2024
