Crows Are Hard

I've been trying to document birds, both in our backyard, and around. And that includes crows, who have been hanging around lately. And it has been a challenge trying to get a halfway decent photo. An all black bird... ALL black. A bird that spend most of the time high in the branches. And they're not exactly pretty birds, either.



Anyway, I caught this one yesterday, managed a couple shots before he (she?) flew off. Now I can get back to the cute colorful birds that are usually around.