Homebuilding by lsquared
Photo 2353

Homebuilding

Two days ago, I posted about our new bird house, and how a Bluebird pair was checking it out (along w/ a Chickadee). It seems the Bluebirds have won out, there're making ongoing runs today to pick-up / deliver pine needles.

28th March 2024

Larry L

Dave
Fabulous timing
March 28th, 2024  
