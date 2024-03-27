Previous
Chipping Sparrow by lsquared
Chipping Sparrow

Yes, I'm posting LOTS of bird photos lately. I recently got a new (well, new to me) telephoto lens, significantly boosting my zoomability! And with spring approaching, the birds seem more active.

Anyway, hope you don't mind!
27th March 2024

Dorothy ace
Great photos, I think birds are very interesting. Just wish we would have a few more colourful ones.
March 28th, 2024  
