Previous
Photo 2352
Chipping Sparrow
Yes, I'm posting LOTS of bird photos lately. I recently got a new (well, new to me) telephoto lens, significantly boosting my zoomability! And with spring approaching, the birds seem more active.
Anyway, hope you don't mind!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th March 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Great photos, I think birds are very interesting. Just wish we would have a few more colourful ones.
March 28th, 2024
